OLLI of Greater Birmingham presents The Iran Nuclear Deal with Dr. Brian Motii, Professor of Economics, University of Montevallo and native of Iran. The nuclear agreement between Iran and the U.S. and other world powers has been in existence since 2015, but President Trump withdrew the U.S. this year. Dr. Motii grew up in Iran and is acutely aware of the ramifications of the agreement and our withdrawal from it. Professor Motii will discuss what the nuclear deal was, why it was important to have a deal, why the U.S. withdrew, and the possible ramifications.