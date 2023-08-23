Intro to Centering Prayer Workshop

Presented by

Bryson Waldo & George Van Kirk of Contemplative Outreach Birmingham

The workshop is open to the community at no cost.

Lunch will be provided.

Registration is required by visiting the website link or email pharrison@discoveryumc.org.

What is Centering Prayer?

Centering Prayer is a method of silent prayer that prepares us to receive the gift of contemplative prayer. In Centering Prayer we experience God’s presence within us, closer than breathing, closer than thinking, closer than consciousness itself. This method of prayer is both a relationship with God and a discipline to foster that relationship.