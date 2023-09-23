Intro to Centering Prayer Workshop

Registration is Required https://www.discoveryumc.org/small-groups

What is Centering Prayer?

Centering Prayer is a method of silent prayer that prepares us to receive the gift of contemplative prayer. In Centering Prayer we experience God’s presence within us, closer than breathing, closer than thinking, closer than consciousness itself. This method of prayer is both a relationship with God and a discipline to foster that relationship.

Lunch will be provided.