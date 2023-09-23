Intro to Centering Prayer Workshop
to
Discovery United Methodist 5487 Stadium Trace Parkway, Hoover, Alabama 25244
Registration is Required https://www.discoveryumc.org/small-groups
What is Centering Prayer?
Centering Prayer is a method of silent prayer that prepares us to receive the gift of contemplative prayer. In Centering Prayer we experience God’s presence within us, closer than breathing, closer than thinking, closer than consciousness itself. This method of prayer is both a relationship with God and a discipline to foster that relationship.
Lunch will be provided.
