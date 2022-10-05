"House of Leaves" Book Study Part II

Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Hoover, Alabama 35216

Join for a study of the experimental fiction book "House of Leaves" by Mark Danielewski. Oct. 5: Chapters 10-17; Nov. 2: Chapters 17-23. To join in person or online, visit hooverlibrary.org. Sign up for an email reminder and a link to the Zoom meeting, or click here on the day of the event: Locations: Hoover Public Library Adult Program Room, Zoom Room 2

