Guest Speaker: MAYOR FRANK BROCATO to give 2020 STATE OF CITY ADDRESS

ACTS OF SERVICE : Three Hots & A Cot

Items Needed: Deodorant, Pine Sol, Bleach, Toilet Paper, Batteries, Ground Coffee, Toothpaste, Hand/Body Wash, Laundry Detergent, Paper Towels, Canned Meats and Garbage Bags.

Hoover Service Club welcomes members and guests to its monthly meetings.