Hoover Service Club welcomes members and guests to its monthly meetings.

Thursday, January 9 @ 11:00 AM

Hoover Country Club

3140 Club Drive Hoover, AL 35226

Lunch (optional) $20.00

PROGRAM: HAND IN PAW GUEST SPEAKER: Margaret Stinett, Executive Director

Hand in Paw - Train qualified animals and their owners to work as a team in therapeutic settings. Therapy teams will be on hand.

ACT OF SERVICE: SUPPORT OUR SOLDIERS ALABAMA