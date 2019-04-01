Hoover Historical Society special meeting

Mr. Thompson will also be the speaker at a special meeting of the Hoover Historical Society on Tuesday April 9, 2019 at Shades Crest Baptist Church, 452 Park Avenue, Hoover, AL. 35226. Refreshments will be in the fellowship hall at 1 pm, with the speaker at 1:30. Mr. Thompson is a professional genealogist and is the archivist for the Old Saybrook historical society in Connecticut where he gathers, preserves and archives materials pertaining to the original Saybrook colony that was founded in 1635. He is currently serving as chairman of the 2020 committee organizing celebrations for the 400th Anniversary of the landing of the Pilgrims in 1620. He is the Governor of the Connecticut General Society of the Mayflower Descendants.

Arnold Singer, President of the Hoover Historical Society, stated “We are looking forward to hosting Mr. Thompson and hearing about the additions he has made to the Hale family history in recent years.”

The Hoover Historical Society (HHS), founded in 1989 by Vadie Honea, et al., serves as the official archivist for the City of Hoover. The Society’s goals are to increase knowledge of the history of Hoover—preserving and protecting objects and documents of historical relevance and encouraging the study of history as a discipline through programming, social media and historical tours . The Society works with national, state, regional and local historical organizations. The Hoover Historical Society is a 501 (c) (3) non-profit organization.