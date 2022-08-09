Hoover HIgh School Prayer Walk

to

Hoover High School 1000 Buccaneer Drive, Hoover, Alabama 35244

The Undivided student club plans to hold a prayer walk outside the school at 7 p.m. Students are inviting people to pray for the superintendent, school board, central office staff, teachers, other staff members and the student body. The plan is to meet in front of the school, divide into groups and walk to different areas to pray in smaller groups. The event is expected to last about 45 minutes.

Info

Hoover High School 1000 Buccaneer Drive, Hoover, Alabama 35244
events
to
Google Calendar - Hoover HIgh School Prayer Walk - 2022-08-09 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Hoover HIgh School Prayer Walk - 2022-08-09 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Hoover HIgh School Prayer Walk - 2022-08-09 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Hoover HIgh School Prayer Walk - 2022-08-09 19:00:00 ical