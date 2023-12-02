Jingle and mingle at the Hoover Helps Old-Fashioned Christmas VIP Party. Dress in your best cocktail attire Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, from 7 to 10 p.m. at the Hoover-Randle Home & Gardens (2255 Tyler Road).

Tickets are $55 and grant access to a night filled with food by Tre Luna Catering, entertainment and cocktails from Sweet Home Spirits and Tito’s Handmade Vodka. The Old-Fashioned will be the signature cocktail of the evening.

There will be chances to win prizes, including a bottle of Van Winkle 12 Year Lot B valued at $1,000. There also will be a silent auction with items such as a signed barrel by the Jack Daniel’s distiller and a tour of the Jack Daniel’s Distillery in Lynchburg, Tennessee.

You can also buy $25 tickets for a Wine Pull or Bling Tree. The Wine Pull gives you a covered bottle of wine that has a surprise label. You might have a gourmet bottle on your hands depending which one you pick. The Bling Tree tickets grant you the chance to win a high-end jewelry item from Tiffany & Co. or Levy’s Fine Jewelry. There will also be a Barbie Angel Tree this year, giving attendees a chance to choose an item to sponsor a child in need.

The Old-Fashioned Christmas VIP party kicks off the Ho Ho Hoover-Randle Weekend. The second event is the Ho Ho Hoover-Randle Open House on Sunday, Dec. 3, from 2 to 5 p.m. (tickets sold separately).

Hoover Helps is a nonprofit organization dedicated to meeting the basic needs of students in the Hoover area. Founded on the principles of compassion and community, the nonprofit aims to ensure that no child in Hoover goes without the essentials they require to thrive.

For more information or to buy tickets, visit hooverhelps.com.