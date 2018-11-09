The Riverchase Galleria has a “Christmas Magic” tree lighting ceremony set for 7 p.m. on Nov. 9. It will include a magician, a song-and-dance performance by the Deer Valley Elementary School “elves,” a parade of costumed characters and a visit by Santa Claus. Mayor Frank Brocato and WVTM Channel 13 morning anchor Brooke Smith are scheduled guests
Riverchase Galleria 3000 Riverchase Galleria, Hoover, Alabama 35244
