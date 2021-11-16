Hoover High School Fine Arts Night is Tuesday, Nov. 16

Visual arts on display all night

5:30-5 p.m. -- Band performances in band room

7:10-7:40 p.m. -- Theater performances in theater

7:40-8 p.m. -- Dance performances in theater

8:10 p.m. -- Choir performances in band room

Tickets are $5 and can be purchased on myschoolfees or at the door.