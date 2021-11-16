Hoover High School Fine Arts Night

Hoover High School 1000 Buccaneer Drive, Hoover, Alabama 35244

Hoover High School Fine Arts Night is Tuesday, Nov. 16

Visual arts on display all night

5:30-5 p.m. -- Band performances in band room

7:10-7:40 p.m. -- Theater performances in theater

7:40-8 p.m. -- Dance performances in theater

8:10 p.m. -- Choir performances in band room

Tickets are $5 and can be purchased on myschoolfees or at the door.

205-439-1200
