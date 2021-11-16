Hoover High School Fine Arts Night
Hoover High School 1000 Buccaneer Drive, Hoover, Alabama 35244
Hoover High School Fine Arts Night is Tuesday, Nov. 16
Visual arts on display all night
5:30-5 p.m. -- Band performances in band room
7:10-7:40 p.m. -- Theater performances in theater
7:40-8 p.m. -- Dance performances in theater
8:10 p.m. -- Choir performances in band room
Tickets are $5 and can be purchased on myschoolfees or at the door.
