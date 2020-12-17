Holiday Spectacular @ Regions Field

to

Regions Field 1401 1st Ave South, Birmingham, Alabama 35222

What better way to end this challenging year than with something truly “spectacular”? With all we’ve experienced over the past several months, it’s time to come together in joy and hope for the future!

Red Mountain Theatre Company is taking over Regions Field for one amazing weekend with its award-winning conservatory and some of Birmingham’s favorite stars. Social distancing and mask-wearing won’t hold back this true celebration of all things holiday. Expect to hear and see some of your favorites with a few surprises along the way. Get your tickets today before they are gone.

Info

Theater & Dance
2053242424
to
Hoover Sun

