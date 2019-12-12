HOLIDAY OPEN HOUSE

Join OLLI of Greater Birmingham for an Open House to introduce spring semester classes for adults. Light refreshments and entertainment by Joe Breckenridge who plays upright bass, electric bass, acuoustic guitar and harmonica. Joe was a songwriter as part of the famous Muscle Shoals sound in 1975. Admission is free. Homewood Public Library, 2:00 to 4:00pm. See olli.ua.edu for complete listing of classes.