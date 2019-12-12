HOLIDAY OPEN HOUSE

to Google Calendar - HOLIDAY OPEN HOUSE - 2019-12-12 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - HOLIDAY OPEN HOUSE - 2019-12-12 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - HOLIDAY OPEN HOUSE - 2019-12-12 14:00:00 iCalendar - HOLIDAY OPEN HOUSE - 2019-12-12 14:00:00

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Hoover, Alabama 35209

Join OLLI of Greater Birmingham for an Open House to introduce spring semester classes for adults. Light refreshments and entertainment by Joe Breckenridge who plays upright bass, electric bass, acuoustic guitar and harmonica. Joe was a songwriter as part of the famous Muscle Shoals sound in 1975. Admission is free. Homewood Public Library, 2:00 to 4:00pm. See olli.ua.edu for complete listing of classes.

Info

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Hoover, Alabama 35209 View Map
Education & Learning
205-348-6482
to Google Calendar - HOLIDAY OPEN HOUSE - 2019-12-12 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - HOLIDAY OPEN HOUSE - 2019-12-12 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - HOLIDAY OPEN HOUSE - 2019-12-12 14:00:00 iCalendar - HOLIDAY OPEN HOUSE - 2019-12-12 14:00:00

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required
Hoover Sun

Upcoming Events

Submit Yours