The Library Theatre. A play adapted from two of Truman Capote’s most famous stories, The Thanksgiving Visitor and A Christmas Memory, and inspired by Capote’s own experiences growing up in Depression-era Alabama. Presented by Red MountainTheatre Company in collaboration with Philip Mann and the Alabama Center for the Arts. Tickets $27.50. Visit thelibrarytheatre.com or call 444-7888.
Holiday Memories
Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Hoover, Alabama 35216
Theater & Dance
