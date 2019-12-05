Holiday Memories

Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Hoover, Alabama 35216

The Library Theatre. A play adapted from two of Truman Capote’s most famous stories, The Thanksgiving Visitor and A Christmas Memory, and inspired by Capote’s own experiences growing up in Depression-era Alabama. Presented by Red MountainTheatre Company in collaboration with Philip Mann and the Alabama Center for the Arts. Tickets $27.50. Visit thelibrarytheatre.com or call 444-7888.

Theater & Dance
