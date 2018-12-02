Holiday Home Tour

JOIN US FOR OUR HOLIDAY PIONEER HOME TOUR 2018. Discover the rustic, historic homeplaces of three influential pioneer families and their contributions to Jefferson County and Alabama’s early history as we celebrate our State’s Bicentennial -- All while experiencing a typical 19th-century holiday. At Owen House, Beth Stewart, author of “My Sister Sehoy" will share from her book. Tour includes Sadler House 5262 Eastern Valley Road; Owen House 1740 Eastern Valley Road and McAdory House 227 Eastern Valley Road. Enjoy music, period decorations, holiday treats, family histories and more. $8 per person lets you experience all three homes. Children 12 and under are FREE. Presented by the West Jefferson County Historical Society.