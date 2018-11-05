HOLIDAY DECORATING

Vestavia Hills Civic Center 1975 Merryvale Rd, City of Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216

OLLI of Greater Birmingham presents Holiday Decorating with Beth White, professional florist. Professional how-to for seasonal decorating. This course will explore creating one design for two seasons, decreasing holiday decorating anxiety, enjoying a Christmas tree in a downsized environment, and lighting lessons. You will learn tricks to create dazzling holiday decor. Nov 5: Focus on Thanksgiving. Nov 6: Christmas & Winter Themes.

