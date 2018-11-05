OLLI of Greater Birmingham presents Holiday Decorating with Beth White, professional florist. Professional how-to for seasonal decorating. This course will explore creating one design for two seasons, decreasing holiday decorating anxiety, enjoying a Christmas tree in a downsized environment, and lighting lessons. You will learn tricks to create dazzling holiday decor. Nov 5: Focus on Thanksgiving. Nov 6: Christmas & Winter Themes.
HOLIDAY DECORATING
Vestavia Hills Civic Center 1975 Merryvale Rd, City of Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216
Vestavia Hills Civic Center 1975 Merryvale Rd, City of Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216 View Map
Crafts, Home & Garden
Upcoming Events