Ho Ho Hoover-Randle Open House

Hoover Helps is having its annual Ho Ho Hoover-Randle fundraiser at the Hoover-Randle Home & Gardens (2255 Tyler Road) on Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023, from 2 to 5 p.m. There will be over a dozen trees decorated by local organizations and nonprofits, pictures with Santa Claus and performances by local community members. Children under 12 are admitted free. Hoover restaurants will provide refreshments, and Hoover community members will provide the entertainment.

One ticket gets you pictures with Santa Claus, local community performances and appearances by the Spain Park Dazzlers, Hoover High Buccanettes, Hoover and Spain Park choirs and special guests, including Miss Hoover Abbie Stockard, Miss Hoover Teen Ali Mims and Mrs. Senior Alabama Kathy Paiml.

Local Hoover restaurants will provide food samples, and there will be homemade hot chocolate from Grace Klein and homemade chocolate goodies from Michelle’s Chocolate Lab. Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato will announce the winners of the "Deck the Halls of Hoover-Randle House" tree competition.

Tickets are $15, and every purchase helps Hoover Helps in its mission to provide food and clothing to needy children in Hoover.

Hoover Helps is a nonprofit organization dedicated to meeting the basic needs of students in the Hoover area. Founded on the principles of compassion and community, the nonprofit aims to ensure that no child in Hoover goes without the essentials they require to thrive.

Sponsors of Ho Ho Hoover-Randle Weekend include Sweet Home Spirits, Biscuit Belly, The Whole Scoop, McDonald’s, Lot22, Jack Daniel’s, Republic National, Michelle’s Chocolate Lab, Hoover Service Club, Levy’s Fine Jewelry, The Casual Pint, Tre Luna Catering, Walk Ons, Tito’s Handmade Vodka, Jubilee Joe’s, Royal Cup, Publix and Riverchase Women’s Club.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit hooverhelps.org.