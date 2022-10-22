Highlands School Storytime
to
Highlands School 4901 Old Leeds Rd, City of Mountain Brook, Alabama 35213
On Saturday, October 22 at 9 a.m., Highlands School is hosting a play date for ages three, four, and five. Parents and children are invited to join us for Storytime and crafts with our School Librarian at our campus.
Then, visit a 4K or Kindergarten classroom to meet a teacher, play at centers, and enjoy a snack.
Email admissions@highlandsschool.org to RSVP.
We hope to see you there!
