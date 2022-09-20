Highlands School Boarding School Fair

On Tuesday, September 20th Highlands School will host 19 boarding schools from across the country at their annual Boarding School Fair. This event will be open to the public from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m. Birmingham area students and their parents are invited to attend. Representatives from the following esteemed schools will be on campus to meet your students:

• Asheville School | Asheville, NC

• Baylor School | Chattanooga, TN

• The Bolles School| Jacksonville, FL

• Chatham Hall | Chatham, VA

• Christ School | Arden, NC

• Christchurch School | Christchurch, VA

• Darlington School | Rome, GA

• Foxcroft School | Middleburg, VA

• Garrison Forest School | Baltimore, MD

• Indian Springs School | Birmingham, AL

• Kimball Union Academy | Meriden, NH

• McCallie | Chattanooga, TN

• Milton Academy | Milton, MA

• St. Andrew's-Sewanee | Sewanee, TN

• St. Margaret's School | Tappahannock, VA

• St. Paul's School | Concord, NH

• St. Stephen's Episcopal | Austin, TX

• The Webb School | Bell Buckle, TN

• Woodberry Forest | Woodberry Forest, VA

The event will take place on Highlands School campus at 4901 Old Leeds Road, Birmingham, AL 35213. Please reach out to admissions@highlandsschool.org with any questions.