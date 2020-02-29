Hearts in Harmony Gala

Hoover Country Club 3140 Club Drive, Hoover, Alabama 35226

Hearts in Harmony Gala. Hoover Country Club. The Hoover Service Club’s biggest fundraiser of the year. Guests can begin arriving at 6 p.m. for cocktails and a silent auction and move into the dining room at 7:30 p.m. for dinner and a live auction, said Betty Daigle, one of four lead organizers of the event. Tickets are $125 per person ($52 of which is tax-deductible). hooverserviceclub.com.

Hoover Country Club 3140 Club Drive, Hoover, Alabama 35226
