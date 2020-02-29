Hearts in Harmony Gala. Hoover Country Club. The Hoover Service Club’s biggest fundraiser of the year. Guests can begin arriving at 6 p.m. for cocktails and a silent auction and move into the dining room at 7:30 p.m. for dinner and a live auction, said Betty Daigle, one of four lead organizers of the event. Tickets are $125 per person ($52 of which is tax-deductible). hooverserviceclub.com.