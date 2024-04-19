Heart and Soul

Hoover native and American Idol winner TAYLOR HICKS and the Taylor Hicks Band will be performing a mix of his own soulful music along with some classic favorites. Proceeds from this event will support children in need of services for learning disabilities such as Dyslexia. There is a special emphasis on adoptee and foster care children. This event is sponsored by Samford University Wright Center, Alabama Game Changers, The Adoption and Foster Care Clinic and The Children’s of Alabama Indy Grand Prix powered by AmFirst.