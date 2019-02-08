Black Warrior Riverkeeper will partner with several regional artists including Liz Lane, Joan Curtis, Lorrie Lane, Sister Art Pottery and many more for a public event called “My Heart through Art” on Friday, February 8th, 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Liz Lane Gallery (1923 29th Ave South, Homewood, AL 35209).

The event will feature a large collection of postcard sized art perfect for sending to one’s Valentine. Original works, including paper, ceramic and canvas pieces, will begin at $20. Each artist has graciously donated work for this show, so all sales from this collection will go directly to Black Warrior Riverkeeper. Visitors will enjoy wine and hors devours. There is no admission cost, but optional donations to Black Warrior Riverkeeper will be accepted.

The collection will be available for purchase the night of the show through Valentines Day, February 14th. A full list of artists participating will be available at lizlanegallery.com on February 1st. Art in this collection will include non-representational and representational works.