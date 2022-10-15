Healthy vs. Unhealthy Relationships

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209

Workshop for girls (13 and up) and moms to learn how to recognize the difference between healthy and unhealthy relationships. Moms will learn about the warning signs of toxic and violent behavior to look out for as well.

Susann Montgomery Clark and her daughter Meredith will lead a breakout session for moms while girls will be led by Catherine Alexander Wright, LICSW.

