Haunted Fairy Gardens - East 59 Café - Lee Branch

to

Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Hoover, Alabama 35216

Make a spooky, magical mini-garden that will be the boo-tiful centerpiece of your Halloween decor.

Go cute or go creepy. Supplies provided. You bring the creativity. This program will be at the East 59 - Lee Branch location. Please call 205-444-7840 for more information. Reservations required.

Age group: All Ages

Info

Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Hoover, Alabama 35216
Library
205-444-7840
to
Google Calendar - Haunted Fairy Gardens - East 59 Café - Lee Branch - 2021-10-09 11:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Haunted Fairy Gardens - East 59 Café - Lee Branch - 2021-10-09 11:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Haunted Fairy Gardens - East 59 Café - Lee Branch - 2021-10-09 11:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Haunted Fairy Gardens - East 59 Café - Lee Branch - 2021-10-09 11:00:00 ical