Haunted Fairy Gardens - East 59 Café - Lee Branch

Haunted Fairy Gardens
Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Hoover, Alabama 35216
Make a spooky, magical mini-garden that will be the boo-tiful centerpiece of your Halloween decor.
Go cute or go creepy. Supplies provided. You bring the creativity. This program will be at the East 59 - Lee Branch location. Please call 205-444-7840 for more information. Reservations required.
Age group: All Ages
