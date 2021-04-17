Hand in Paw's Virtual Mutt Strut: 5K and 1 Mile Fun Run

Hand in Paw is excited to announce that our 11th Annual Mutt Strut: Dog-Friendly 5k and 1 Mile Fun Run will take place virtually on April 17th! Grab your furry quaranteam mate and join Hand in Paw virtually for a fun and safe day full of exciting race routes, contests and more - all while supporting a great cause. The pawesome thing about Mutt Strut going virtual is that you can run or walk the race at your leisure on April 17th at any location of your choosing! We will be providing several dog-friendly race routes across Birmingham for inspiration and curating music playlists to make your virtual race experience even more fun. Each registered runner will still receive a swag bag full of goodies, a race day t-shirt and a doggie bandana.

VIRTUAL RACE DAY: April 17, 2021 |5k: $30 | 1 mile fun run: $25

PACKET PICK-UP: April 12 - April 16 (times TBD) | Hand in Paw Campus | 617 38th Street South, Birmingham, AL 35222. Packets can be mailed to participants living outside of a 50-mile radius of Birmingham.