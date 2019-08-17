Hand in Paw's 19th annual Picasso Pets

Hand in Paw will host its signature auction, Picasso Pets, on August 17th, 2019 at The Grand Bohemian Hotel in Mountain Brook Village. Picasso Pets is Hand in Paw’s largest fundraiser and ensures that their Animal-Assisted Therapy services can be delivered at no charge to nearly 100 facilities across North Central Alabama and Tuscaloosa.

The 19th annual Picasso Pets Gala will feature a top-notch online silent auction, star therapy animals, craft beer, wine, and specialty cocktails, a delicious seated dinner, and a live auction hosted by Morgan Murphy. This year the spotlight is on presenters like Idie Hastings & Kim and Corbin Day, whose pets painted with local artists Arthur Price and Linda Ellen Price. Their final pieces will be revealed to guests at the event!

Picasso Pets was created to showcase not only Hand in Paw’s love for animals, but to celebrate their amazing ability to help people have a brighter day, to heal and to realize their potential. Funds raised enable Hand in Paw to carry out their mission to improve human health and well-being through Animal-Assisted Therapy.

Picasso Pets is presented by Medical Properties Trust and General Admission tickets are $250; reserved tables are available through several different sponsorship opportunities. To purchase tickets and sponsorships, or to learn more about Picasso Pets, please visit www.picassopets.com.