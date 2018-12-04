Grown Up Comedy (stand-up comedy open mic)

Stop by Barrister's Tavern every Tuesday night from 7:00-8:00pm and catch some laughs at the end of your work day! This FREE show features rising stand-up comics as they work out new material and perfect their craft. The show is just an hour, so you have time to catch our show and still have time to meet up with friends, see a movie, head out for dinner, or whatever else you're up to on a Tuesday night!

THINGS TO KNOW:

* FREE ADMISSION! (But buy something. Barrister's lets us perform because they're in the tavern business! Keep the show going!)

* This is NOT a family friendly show; age 21+. We don't have language or content restrictions. This is Grown Up Comedy for grown ups.

* NOTE FOR COMICS. There are TEN 5-minute slots per week.

If you are driving more than 90-minutes, you can email a request to sign up in advance to secure a slot (grownupcomedyal@gmail.com). Otherwise, sign-ups are done by LOTTERY the night of the show. Arrive before 7pm, put your name in the hat, and cross your fingers you get called! (There's usually enough room for everyone!) If you are a travelling/working comic in town for a gig and would like to work out a longer set, email us - we can usually accommodate you.