Grown Up Comedy Showcase @ Bar 31

A monthly showcase of the best Southern stand-up comics gathered together to bring joy & laughter to the suburbs of Birmingham, Alabama! Don't we all need to laugh a little more?

The lineup for Saturday, November 2nd includes:

Headliner Jon Durnell (Los Angeles/Nashville), Lamar Pullom (Tuscaloosa), Darnella King- Austin (Birmingham) & Brock Trotter (Florence)....and our host with a flair, Junior Cook! {Lineup subject to change!}

Stay after the show for mingling, dancing & great live music from Razzmatazz (dance music with a rock edge)! Dinner & great drink specials available. Treat yourself to a FUN & AFFORDABLE night out!

$5 cover at the door (no minimum). Age 21+ ONLY! This is Grown Up Comedy...for grown ups! :)