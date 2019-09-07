Grown Up Comedy Showcase @ Bar 31

A monthly showcase of the best Southern stand-up comics gathered together to bring joy & laughter to the suburbs of Birmingham, Alabama! Don't we all need to laugh a little more?

The lineup for Saturday, September 7th includes: Kyle Miner (Montgomery), RJ Marchand (Tuscaloosa), Vanessa Williams (Birmingham), James Etchison (Smiths Station, AL) & host with a flair, Junior Cook (Birmingham)!

Stay after the show for mingling, dancing & great live music from Razzmatazz (dance music with a rock edge)! Dinner & great drink specials available. Treat yourself to a FUN & AFFORDABLE night out!

$5 cover (no minimum). Age 21+ ONLY! This is Grown Up Comedy...for grown ups! :)