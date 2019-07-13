Grown Up Comedy Showcase @ Bar 31

A monthly showcase of the best local & regional stand-up comics gathered together to bring joy & laughter to the suburbs of Birmingham, Alabama! Don't we all need to laugh a little more?

The lineup for Saturday, July 13th includes (subject to change!):

Caleb Garrett (Tuscaloosa, AL), Brandon James (Madison, AL), Gantt Moore (Huntsville, AL), Lauren Harris-Childers (Huntsville, AL) & host with a flair, Junior Cook (Birmingham)!

Stay after the show for mingling, dancing & great live music from Razzmatazz! Dinner & great drink specials available. Treat yourself to a VERY fun & affordable night out!

$5 cover (no minimum). Age 21+ ONLY! This is Grown Up Comedy...for grown ups! :)