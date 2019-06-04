Grown Up Comedy Open Mic

Stop by Barrister's Tavern every Tuesday night from 7:00-8:00pm (sharp!) and catch some laughs at the end of your work day! This FREE show features both veteran and rising stand-up comics as they work out new material and perfect their craft. The show is just an hour, so you have time to catch our show and still have time to meet up with friends, see a movie, head out for dinner, or whatever else you're up to on a Tuesday night!

THINGS TO KNOW:

* FREE ADMISSION! (But buy something. Barrister's lets us perform because they're in the tavern business! Keep the show going!)

* This is NOT a family friendly show; age 21+. We don't have language or content restrictions. This is Grown Up Comedy for grown ups.

* NOTE FOR COMICS. There are approximately 10-12 slots (up to 5-minutes each) per week. Sign-ups are 6:45-7pm, choose your slot. Once the show starts, your name goes into a hat and we'll draw names and fit in as many as we can before the show ends at 8pm. (There's almost always enough room for everyone!). If you are a travelling/professional comic in town for a gig and would like to work out a longer set, email us - we can usually accommodate you. If you are driving more than 60-minutes, you can email a request to sign up in advance to secure a slot (grownupcomedyal@gmail.com), or message us via Facebook the day of show.