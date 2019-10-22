OLLI of Greater Birmingham presents Growing Up in Venezuela and Watching the Change From Afar with Carlos Izcaray, Music Conductor, Alabama Symphony Orchestra.

Carlos Izcaray, the new, highly acclaimed conductor and director of the Alabama Symphony Orchestra in Birmingham, is a native of Venezuela. He will describe growing up there, moving to Birmingham, and watching his native country from afar. He will also discuss his new role with the Alabama Symphony Orchestra.

