GROWING UP IN VENEZUELA AND WATCHING THE CHANGE FROM AFAR

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Hoover, Alabama 35209

OLLI of Greater Birmingham presents Growing Up in Venezuela and Watching the Change From Afar with Carlos Izcaray, Music Conductor, Alabama Symphony Orchestra.  

Carlos Izcaray, the new, highly acclaimed conductor and director of the Alabama Symphony Orchestra in Birmingham, is a native of Venezuela. He will describe growing up there, moving to Birmingham, and watching his native country from afar. He will also discuss his new role with the Alabama Symphony Orchestra.

Free admission. See olli.ua.edu for complete course listing.

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Hoover, Alabama 35209
205-348-6482
