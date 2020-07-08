Grimms' Fairy Tales for Adults: Part I

In celebration of Adult Summer Reading: Imagine Your Story, learn about the purpose and history of Grimms’ fairy tales with Dr. Jim Brown, retired, Samford University.

(Warning: Some listener discretion advised)

Part One: Folk Tales 101

Everyone seems to think the Grimm Brothers wrote their stories for children as cautionary tales or for instilling morals, but Dr. Jim Brown, retired History professor from Samford University will change your mind!

Join Zoom Meeting: https://zoom.us/j/98011281802?pwd=SkFmRlM4cXZtc2dGMXVTTnU5U3NOdz09

Meeting ID: 980 1128 1802

Password: Grimms