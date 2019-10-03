Greek Food Festival

The 47th Annual Greek Festival is set for October 3rd-5th 2019 from 10:30am-10:00pm. This is one of Birmingham’s oldest and most anticipated cultural events.

The festival has been an act of love from Birmingham’s Greek community to the city of Birmingham going back four generations. During our three-day Festival you will experience the Greeks’ legendary zest for life and delicious authentic Greek cuisine.

In addition to the food you will enjoy Greek music, dancing, and a warm spirited atmosphere that embraces everyone as family. As thousands of returning patrons can attest, you will leave a devoted fan.

The festival offers free admission, indoor and outdoor dining, and food plates are individually priced. Be sure to stroll through The Greek Market Place which has Mediterranean and Orthodox Christian souvenirs.

Free parking is located in the former Liberty National parking building located one block away on 20th Street (Richard Arrington Blvd) between 3rd and 4th Avenue.

The convenient drive thru is available all three days from 10:30am-7pm. No need to call ahead and place your order. Our servers will greet you, take your big or small order, and deliver right to your vehicle.

The Holy Trinity – Holy Cross Greek Orthodox parish was chartered in 1906, and is the 4th oldest Greek Orthodox parish in the Southeast. The beautiful and inspiring Byzantine interior of the basilica enhances the Orthodox Christian’s worship of the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit. Please take a self-guided tour between 10:30am – 9:00pm during our three-day festival; parishioners are available to answer any questions. Call ahead to schedule a tour for large school and church groups.

Since 1972 and with your help our Food Festival has donated over $3 Million to local and national charities. In recent years, these charities have included: Magic Moments, The Bell Center, The Exceptional Foundation, The Ronald McDonald House, The Fire House Shelter, Alzheimer’s of Central Alabama, Pathways, Family Connection, The Wellhouse, Jimmie Hale Mission, Safe House, Alabama Kidney Foundation, MS Society, and The Greater Birmingham Ministries.

Come experience a taste of Greece without the airfare!

47th Annual Greek Festival

www.BhamGreekFestival.com

205-716-3088

307 19th Street South

Birmingham, AL 35233

