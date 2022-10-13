Become Greek for the weekend at the 49th Annual Greek Food Festival presented by 20 Midtown set for Oct. 13-15 from 10:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m. The Greek Festival, is Birmingham’s oldest and most anticipated cultural event that offers an abundance of delicious Greek cuisine. The festival has been an act of love from Birmingham’s Greek community to the city going back four generations. Enjoy delicious Greek cuisine prepared by the parishioners of the community and served by them during the Greek Food Festival weekend.

All entrees and desserts are homemade and are comprised of only the freshest and finest ingredients available. In addition to the authentic Greek food you will enjoy Greek music, dancing, and a warm spirited atmosphere that embraces everyone as family. Greek dancers of all ages will be performing all three days. As thousands of returning patrons can attest, you will leave a devoted fan.

The open air festival offers free admission. Outside tented seating for dining will be available. Food plates are individually priced and the Greek pastries will be pre-packaged and sold in the food lines. Coca Cola products will be available along with Greek beer and wines. Be sure to stroll through The Greek Market Place which has Mediterranean and Orthodox souvenirs. Free parking is located in the former Liberty National parking garage located one block away on 20th Street (Richard Arrington Blvd) between 3rd and 4th Avenue.

The convenient drive-thru is available all three days from 10:30 a.m.-8 p.m. No need to call ahead and place your order. Our servers will greet you, take your big or small order, and deliver right to your vehicle.

The Holy Trinity – Holy Cross Greek Orthodox parish was chartered in 1906, and is the 4th oldest Greek Orthodox parish in the Southeast. The beautiful and inspiring Byzantine interior of the basilica enhances the Orthodox Christian’s worship of the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit. Self-guided tours will be available during the three day festival and parishioners will be available to answer any questions. Please call ahead to schedule a tour for school and church groups.

Since 1972, the Greek Food Festival has greatly impacted many charitable organizations by donating a portion of the festival proceeds to local and national charities. With your help the 2022 Greek Festival will give a portion of the proceeds to Children’s of Alabama and The Ronald McDonald House Charities of Alabama.

Come Experience Greece without the airfare!

About Ronald McDonald House Charities® of Alabama

Ronald McDonald House Charities® of Alabama (RMHCA) is a non-profit, 501(c) (3) organization who envisions a community where families never confront their challenges alone, but instead find comfort, encouragement, and support in their quest for hope, support, happiness, and growth. In 2021, even with modified services due to COVID-19, RMHCA served approximately 3,000 children and families through the Ronald McDonald House® in Birmingham and the Ronald McDonald Family Room® at UAB Women & Infants Center. To learn more about how RMHCA works to improve the health and well-being of children and families in Alabama, visit www.rmhca.org or follow us on social media @rmhcalabama.

About Children's of Alabama

Since 1911, Children’s of Alabama has provided specialized medical care for ill and injured children, offering inpatient, outpatient and primary care throughout Central Alabama. Ranked among the best children’s hospitals in the nation by U.S. News & World Report, Children’s serves patients from every county in Alabama and nearly every state. Children’s is a private, not-for-profit medical center that serves as the teaching hospital for the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) pediatric medicine, surgery, psychiatry, research and residency programs. The medical staff consists of UAB faculty and Children’s full-time physicians, as well as private practicing community physicians.

49th Annual Greek Festival

October 13-15, 2022

10:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m.

www.BhamGreekFestival.com

205-716-3088

307 19th Street South

Birmingham, AL 35233