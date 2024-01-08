Greater Birmingham OLLI Showcase For the 2024 Spring Semester for Seniors
to
Riverchase United Methodist Church 1953 Old Montgomery Highway, Hoover, Alabama
The Greater Birmingham Chapter of the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at the University of Alabama (OLLI@UA) invites you to our Showcase for the OLLI 2024 Spring Semester in the Greater Birmingham area. OLLI offers engaging class lectures on a wide range of stimulating topic for seniors (+50). Topics on history, literature, current events, cooking, art, science, etc.are offered. Come to our showcase, have a free lunch, and learn more what the Greater Birmingham OLLI can offer you. Class lectures start on January 16th and end March 7, 2024.