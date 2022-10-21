Got a drinking problem?

Alcoholics Anonymous is a fellowship of men and women who share their experience, strength and hope with each other that they may solve their common problem and help others to recover from alcoholism. The only requirement for membership is a desire to stop drinking.

Our primary purpose is to stay sober and help others achieve sobriety.

See Birmingham AA website or AA app to find meeting info on multiple Hoover area meetings. AA is not allied with GVBC - AA pays rent for meeting space.