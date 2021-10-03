GirlSpring Presents: Taking Control of College Admissions

In this interactive Zoom, girls will discover the ins and outs of the college admission process, with expert tips from Rebecca Rutsky.

Students will be able to participate in a question-and-answer session.

Recently named one of the "Counselors That Change Lives," Rutsky has been regionally and nationally recognized for her work with thousands of students and their families in both public and private school, college and independent consulting settings. Rutsky is currently a college and career advisor at the Alabama School of Fine Arts, and she has worked in the field for more than a decade. Previously, she held faculty and administrative positions in the University of California at Los Angeles College Counseling Certification Program, Hoover City Schools, University of Alabama School of Medicine, University of Alabama at Birmingham, University of Virginia and Kenyon College, and she consulted for many other institutions.

This event will be most helpful for juniors and seniors, but younger girls are welcome to attend.