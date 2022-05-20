Heed the call of the tabletop and come to the library for a night of board games. Meet up with friends or make some new ones, then crush them in your favorite game. the library has a selection of board games available, but you are welcome to bring a favorite of your own to share. Plus, enter your name for door prizes. Visit hooverlibrary.org or call 205-444-7820 for more information. Location: Hoover Library Plaza