Free Pics with Santa

Action Martial Arts - Hoover 2760 John Hawkins Pkwy, #102, Hoover, Alabama 35244

Come join Santa and his friends for a 1-hour long Christmas experience. There will be hot cocoa, candy canes and pictures with Santa.

- Free and open to the community.

- RSVP required (Only 1 time spot needed for a family. Please DO NOT RSVP more than once per family.)

- Bring your own camera.

Kids & Family, Vacation & Holiday
2059884200
