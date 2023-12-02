Free Pics with Santa
to
Action Martial Arts - Hoover 2760 John Hawkins Pkwy, #102, Hoover, Alabama 35244
Come join Santa and his friends for a 1-hour long Christmas experience. There will be hot cocoa, candy canes and pictures with Santa.
- Free and open to the community.
- RSVP required (Only 1 time spot needed for a family. Please DO NOT RSVP more than once per family.)
- Bring your own camera.
Info
Action Martial Arts - Hoover 2760 John Hawkins Pkwy, #102, Hoover, Alabama 35244
Kids & Family, Vacation & Holiday