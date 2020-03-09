Forms of Public and Private Transportation

Hoover Senior Center 400 Municipal Drive, Hoover, Alabama 35216

OLLI of Greater Birmingham presents Forms of Public and Private Transportation with Marty Robinowich, environmentalist and sustainable transportation provider. Marty will describe public and private ride-sharing programs such as Uber, Lyft, Zypp, Clastran and a service for which he drives, Boomerang Transport, which transports workers' compensation participants. Free admission. See olli.ua.edu for complete course listings.

Info

Education & Learning
205-348-6482
