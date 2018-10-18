FOCUS Art Gala

Join us Thursday, October 18th for FOCUS Gala 2018, “An Evening of Art Focused on Recovery!” an annual fundraising event for FOCUS On Recovery’s long-term residential recovery program for women. Guests are invited to mingle and enjoy delicious food by Chef Darryl Borden of Park Crest, a cash bar, live music, interactive art, a silent auction featuring original artwork created by FOCUS residents and local artists, plus many other items such as entertainment packages, trips, and more! The Gala will be held at Park Crest Event Facility, 2030 Little Valley Rd Hoover, AL from 7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. Attire is casual chic. Reserve your tickets today: my.focus-on-recovery.org/Gala.