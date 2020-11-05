First Thursday Fiction Book Group: The Dutch House

Join us on Zoom to discuss and explore Ann Patchett's The Dutch House -- A family drama about two siblings making sense of their childhood.

Join us for an in-depth exploration of this wonderful family saga: In The Dutch House, Maeve and Danny are siblings who grow up in a grand house in Elkins Park. The house is nicknamed The Dutch House, after the wealthy Dutch family that once inhabited it. Maeve and Danny's mother abandoned their family when they were young, so they are raised by their father and the household help instead. One day, their father brings home a woman, Andrea Smith, who he later marries. Their father is more interested in his real estate holdings than in them, and Maeve and Danny's relationship with Andrea is fractious and later overtly hostile. The Dutch House follows Maeve and Danny lives over many, many years as they revisit and struggle to make sense of their childhood.

