Fireside Stories with Eli Gold

Eli Gold, the voice of the Alabama Football Crimson Tide, will be our guest reader on Wednesday, December 9th, at 7:00 p.m. Join us by the fireplace in the Renaissance Ross Bridge Resort lobby for storytime with Mr. Gold.

FREE to the public.

Social distancing, masks, hand sanitizer, and other COVID-19 protocols recommended by the CDC, State of Alabama, and Marriott International are in place daily at Renaissance Ross Bridge Golf Resort & Spa.