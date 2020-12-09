Fireside Stories with Eli Gold
Ross Bridge Resort 4000 Grand Avenue, Hoover, Alabama 35226
Eli Gold, the voice of the Alabama Football Crimson Tide, will be our guest reader on Wednesday, December 9th, at 7:00 p.m. Join us by the fireplace in the Renaissance Ross Bridge Resort lobby for storytime with Mr. Gold.
FREE to the public.
Social distancing, masks, hand sanitizer, and other COVID-19 protocols recommended by the CDC, State of Alabama, and Marriott International are in place daily at Renaissance Ross Bridge Golf Resort & Spa.
