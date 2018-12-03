Fireside Readings

This Ross Bridge tradition will be held for the next three Mondays in the lobby of Renaissance Ross Bridge. The stories begin promptly at 7 p.m. Hot chocolate and cookies will be served, as well. Free.

Monday, Dec. 3 - ABC 33/40's James Spann is the reader and will be taking donations for the Red Mountain Grace charity which helps provide housing options for families dealing with a health crisis. Donations will be collected at the event or can be made online at www.redmountaingrace.com.

Monday, Dec. 10 - Come hear some Christmas classics read by a professional storyteller.

Monday, Dec. 17 - Known as the voice of the Alabama Crimson Tide, Eli Gold will be our celebrity reader.