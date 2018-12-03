Fireside Readings

to Google Calendar - Fireside Readings - 2018-12-03 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Fireside Readings - 2018-12-03 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Fireside Readings - 2018-12-03 19:00:00 iCalendar - Fireside Readings - 2018-12-03 19:00:00

Ross Bridge Resort 4000 Grand Avenue, Hoover, Alabama 35226

This Ross Bridge tradition will be held for the next three Mondays in the lobby of Renaissance Ross Bridge. The stories begin promptly at 7 p.m. Hot chocolate and cookies will be served, as well. Free.

  • Monday, Dec. 3 - ABC 33/40's James Spann is the reader and will be taking donations for the Red Mountain Grace charity which helps provide housing options for families dealing with a health crisis. Donations will be collected at the event or can be made online at www.redmountaingrace.com.
  • Monday, Dec. 10 - Come hear some Christmas classics read by a professional storyteller.
  • Monday, Dec. 17 - Known as the voice of the Alabama Crimson Tide, Eli Gold will be our celebrity reader.
Info
Ross Bridge Resort 4000 Grand Avenue, Hoover, Alabama 35226 View Map
Kids & Family
to Google Calendar - Fireside Readings - 2018-12-03 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Fireside Readings - 2018-12-03 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Fireside Readings - 2018-12-03 19:00:00 iCalendar - Fireside Readings - 2018-12-03 19:00:00

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required
Hoover Sun

Upcoming Events

Submit Yours