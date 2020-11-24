Firehouse Ministries’ Stop, Drop & Run 20/21 Virtual Race

Firehouse Ministries presents the Stop, Drop & Run 20/21 Virtual Race, now available and open to participants until Dec. 31, 2020. The race will benefit Firehouse Ministries, a 501 (c) 3 nonprofit organization that administers lifesaving interventions to Birmingham’s chronically homeless male population.

The Stop, Drop & Run 20/21 challenge is a self-paced virtual run that challenges participants to run, walk or roll 2,021 steps every day for 21 days. These 2,021 steps are approximately one mile and will help to raise awareness about Firehouse Ministries and Birmingham’s homeless population. The challenge is open for participation until Dec. 31, 2020.

With the purchase of a standard $30 ticket, runners will receive a free Stop, Drop & Run T-shirt. Participants can choose to upgrade their donation to $35 to receive an athletic face mask or $45 for a professional wick running shirt. Race packets will be available in early December, but the challenge can begin today.

With a fundraising goal of $100,000 for this event, Firehouse encourages the community to participate in a variety of ways. Runners can assemble teams to participate with them - the team that fundraises the most money will win a Regions bike. Businesses can join in on the fun by sponsoring the event as well. Additionally, Firehouse Ministries is accepting donations of gift cards for giveaway prizes.

This year, Firehouse Ministries had to be creative and pull together to create a fundraising opportunity that can help sustain the new shelter. Due to COVID-19, Firehouse Ministries had to pivot from its annual fundraiser, the Blue Jeans & Baskets Bash. The event typically raises around $65,000, and the money is paramount to the operating budget of Firehouse Ministries. 93 cents out of every dollar goes to supportive services that are provided to over 3,000 unduplicated men, women and children each year.

Firehouse Ministries serves the chronically homeless male population and those with no ability to pay. They are men who traditionally have the most barriers and are the most expensive to serve, for both the nonprofit and the community at large. The Firehouse offers emergency services, including a soup kitchen open to everyone, clothing closet, case management and emergency shelter, as well as many housing options including permanent housing, transitional housing and housing for men with mental illness. Firehouse provides everything from employment readiness workshops to GED test preparation, legal assistance, life-skills training and Bible studies.

To sign up, donate or learn more about the race, visit https://firehouse.swell.gives/. For more information about Firehouse Ministries, visit http://firehouseshelter.com/.