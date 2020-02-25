I Love My Home, Can I Stay Here? Home Health and Other Options. 6:30-8 p.m. Led by Christy Baynes of LifeCare for Seniors and architect Tim Barron.
Find Home Away from Home: Independent, Assisted Living and Memory Care. 6:30-8 p.m. Led by Karen Glover of Glover Management and Consulting
Discovery United Methodist 5487 Stadium Trace Parkway, Hoover, Alabama 25244
