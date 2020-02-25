Find Home Away from Home: Independent, Assisted Living and Memory Care. 6:30-8 p.m. Led by Karen Glover of Glover Management and Consulting

to Google Calendar - Find Home Away from Home: Independent, Assisted Living and Memory Care. 6:30-8 p.m. Led by Karen Glover of Glover Management and Consulting - 2020-02-25 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Find Home Away from Home: Independent, Assisted Living and Memory Care. 6:30-8 p.m. Led by Karen Glover of Glover Management and Consulting - 2020-02-25 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Find Home Away from Home: Independent, Assisted Living and Memory Care. 6:30-8 p.m. Led by Karen Glover of Glover Management and Consulting - 2020-02-25 18:30:00 iCalendar - Find Home Away from Home: Independent, Assisted Living and Memory Care. 6:30-8 p.m. Led by Karen Glover of Glover Management and Consulting - 2020-02-25 18:30:00

Discovery United Methodist 5487 Stadium Trace Parkway, Hoover, Alabama 25244

I Love My Home, Can I Stay Here? Home Health and Other Options. 6:30-8 p.m. Led by Christy Baynes of LifeCare for Seniors and architect Tim Barron.

Info

Discovery United Methodist 5487 Stadium Trace Parkway, Hoover, Alabama 25244 View Map
Education & Learning, Talks & Readings
to Google Calendar - Find Home Away from Home: Independent, Assisted Living and Memory Care. 6:30-8 p.m. Led by Karen Glover of Glover Management and Consulting - 2020-02-25 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Find Home Away from Home: Independent, Assisted Living and Memory Care. 6:30-8 p.m. Led by Karen Glover of Glover Management and Consulting - 2020-02-25 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Find Home Away from Home: Independent, Assisted Living and Memory Care. 6:30-8 p.m. Led by Karen Glover of Glover Management and Consulting - 2020-02-25 18:30:00 iCalendar - Find Home Away from Home: Independent, Assisted Living and Memory Care. 6:30-8 p.m. Led by Karen Glover of Glover Management and Consulting - 2020-02-25 18:30:00

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required
Hoover Sun

Upcoming Events

Submit Yours