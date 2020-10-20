How do you navigate unsettling times in a financially sound way?

Planning is always best done in advance, but life does not always give us that luxury. What can you do now to prepare yourself for the next unforeseen event?

Join us as Hoover Library presents Financial Planning in the Midst of a Crisis, a virtual conversation on Tuesday, October 20 at 6:30 p.m. with financial educator and host of “Our Money Matters” Damian J. Carson and Certified Financial Planner Scott Cole as they share four things you can do now to turn this crisis into an opportunity for a new start to your financial life.

This event will be streamed live on Hoover Library’s Facebook page and Youtube Channel.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MJGSU0PvDis