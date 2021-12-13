Film Club - Nanook of the North

Join us as we watch and discuss the classic documentary, Nanook of the North. Robert Flaherty’s classic film tells the story of Inuit hunter Nanook and his family as they struggle to survive in the harsh conditions of Canada’s Hudson Bay region. The showing will be begin at 5:30 pm and discussion will begin at 7 pm.

Call 205-444-7840 for more information. FREE refreshments! Attend the movie, the discussion, or both! Stream the film via Kanopy with your Hoover Library card.

Watch the trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SmzIZWpxIa0 Running Time: 79 mins Year: 1922 Filmmaker: Robert J. Flaherty

LOCATION: The Library Theatre