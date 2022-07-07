Fiction Addiction Book Club: "Digging to America" by Anne Tyler

Two families, who would otherwise never have come together, meet by chance at the Baltimore airport — the Donaldsons, a very American couple, and the Yazdans, Maryam’s fully assimilated son and his attractive Iranian American wife. Each couple is awaiting the arrival of an adopted infant daughter from Korea. After the babies from distant Asia are delivered, Bitsy Donaldson impulsively invites the Yazdans to celebrate with an “arrival party,” an event that is repeated every year as the two families become more deeply intertwined. Register to attend virtually or in person at hooverlibrary.org. Registration is not required to attend in person. Call 205-444-7820 for more information. Locations: Hoover Public Library Adult Program Room, Zoom Room 2